Amanda Bynes Reveals She’s Attending 'Cosmetology College' Seven Months After Being Released From Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is working towards a new career path!

The 36-year-old took to Instagram Saturday to reveal she’s in “cosmetology college to become a manicurist!”

The former actress shared clips of her working hard in a classroom, surrounded by other aspiring cosmetologists and a slew of tools, including a Kupa Inc. Nail Trainer to really help hone in her new skills. She posted a few pics of her work, which we have to say is pretty impressive! Take a look (below):

This all comes seven months after the She’s the Man star was released from her nine-year conservatorship, which began after a series of concerning behavior back in 2012 and 2013. Following her release, she explained:

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors.”

She had previously attained her associate’s degree in 2019 at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, before continuing her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. She told E! News in April:

“[I’m] majoring in creative industry studies with a core in beauty marketing and product development.”

[Images via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]