Amanda Bynes Quitting Podcast AGAIN To Get A Career Doing THIS!

Amanda Bynes is officially quitting her podcast! …Again!

After pausing and then planning to resume her podcast, the actress has formally called it quits! On Thursday, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to announce she will not be moving forward with her new project, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. This after releasing just one episode earlier this month! What??

As we covered, after pausing her podcast because she couldn’t book better guests, Amanda announced she would be resuming production this week following encouragement from her friends — and she even seemed excited about it! She sounded hopeful about the stars she was able to tap for the show (like Flight Club LA store manager Nick Mendez, who was supposed to be on an upcoming ep) and eager to make her mark on the entertainment industry with the hope of one day getting to sit down with music legends like Drake and Post Malone. But now she’s had a change of heart!

Rehashing the drama, she began:

“The 1st episode of my podcast did really well.. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to..”

But the night before she was supposed to record more episodes, The Amanda Show lead pulled out — and here’s why:

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

Wow! She’s done?!?

Ch-ch-check out her full announcement (below):

That was FAST!

But it’s not completely shocking that the former Nickelodeon personality wants to go into the beauty industry. The All That alum first mentioned wanting to be a manicurist in October 2022 while she was in cosmetology school studying nail art. The She’s The Man star previously studied Creative Industry Studies at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), too. So, this is in her wheelhouse.

TBH, if she wasn’t ready to discuss any topics related to her life or career anyway — which were reportedly off limits for the podcast — then maybe it’s good she’s going to focus on her personal life out of the spotlight instead. Things have been rocky with her mental health, so choosing what will make her feel the most fulfilled and happy should be a priority! But it’s certainly a bummer for all the fans who were eager to see her return to Hollywood!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you bummed? Let us know (below)!

