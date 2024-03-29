Brad Pitt GIVES UP Trying To Get Custody Of Kids From Angelina Jolie! And For A Sad Reason...

Well, damn. Finally!

The divorce that never ends may actually be reaching a conclusion — a mere eight years later! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have fought over a great many things since their 2016 split, but the one front they didn’t seem to have a chance of seeing eye to eye on? Custody of the kids.

Brad has been seeking 50/50 custody for years now, but considering Angie was alleging he got violent in that plane incident, she wasn’t budging. And who can blame her, when you have one son claiming his siblings are all still terrified of their famous father.

Well, it seems Brad has finally gotten the message and is giving up. An insider told DailyMail.com Thursday afternoon the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star dropped his claim and is no longer contesting custody. Angie will get full custody, and he’ll get visitation only.

The insider says one of the factors in Brad’s decision was the kids’ ages. Of course, the longer this battle drags out, the less custody even means! 50/50 could now refer to the proportion of kids who even qualify! Maddox, Pax, and Zahara are 22, 20, and 19 already. They’re young adults! Only Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne still qualify, and Shiloh is getting darn close to aging out, too! That’s what happens when a custody fight takes NEARLY A DECADE!

This doesn’t mean peace, of course. Brad and Angie will likely never actually be co-parents again. It’s just… too late. And Brad reportedly thinks that was the Wanted star’s plan all along. A source from his camp told the outlet Angelina always intended to draw out the divorce past the kids’ 18th birthdays, assuring he’d never get a chance to win custody. A friend of Angie’s hit back at the accusation:

“Brad has nobody to blame but himself. All Angelina wants is to heal their family and move on.”

We’re just happy for all of them to move on, too. We wish it was actual agreement, but hey — as long as it’s finally going to end. This fighting isn’t healthy for the kids OR the film stars! Right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Should Brad have given up on custody years ago, for the good of the kids??

