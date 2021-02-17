Selling Sunset Star Amanza Smith Details Heartbreak From Ex-Husband Ghosting Their Kids

Amanza Smith is opening up about her MIA ex-husband, Ralph Brown.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Monday to post about the heartbreak her family has gone through since the former NFL player left them. She captioned slideshow of Valentine’s Day-themed photos with her pre-teen son, Braker:

“My heart hurts when you are sad my sweet baby boy. How could a father walk away from his children? How can grandparents just turn their backs?”

So awful.

The Netflix star admitted to fans that she’s been “silently dealing with the pain and heartache of what is happening with this situation,” but the past few weeks have been especially hard for her son. She added:

“I’ve wiped so many tears from this little boys face. My heart hurts. I’m angry and I’m having a hard time managing all that I have going on right now because when my children hurt I hurt. #wherethef**kisralph.”

After receiving a flood of support from her fans, Smith shared a second message on Tuesday, writing:

“Thank you to everyone who offered words of encouragement and prayers yesterday. You guys are very sweet. I fully expected at least one negative Nancy to chime in and there wasn’t anything but support and positivity! I love kind people!”

The real estate agent shared more about her sad saga on Selling Sunset, telling cameras:

“My ex-husband and I have been divorced since my kids were 1 and 2. So, for the past seven years, they have spent a week with Daddy and a week with Mommy. And Daddy’s a great dad. He’s very present. But over the past couple of months, stuff has really hit the fan and he’s basically just off the grid. And we don’t really know what’s going on. I just don’t have answers for them.”

Smith was so distraught by her ex’s sudden vanishing act that she filed a missing person report in 2019. However, she told E! News the following year officials had told her that Brown “was not a missing person because there was no sign of foul play.”

While Ralph has yet to publicly respond to his ex’s claims, he reportedly said in court docs that his 21-year football career left him with “mental and physical pain” that made it difficult for him to be a present father, claiming:

“The extensive pain in my injuries has been so overwhelming I have not wanted to get out of bed at times and do anything for several years. I’ve struggled with depression for many years after my retirement due to this continuous pain.”

So he’s been going through a lot, clearly. But that doesn’t excuse him for straight up ghosting his family. We applaud Amanza for carrying her family through this difficult time. Read her full post (below):

Stay strong, momma.

[Image via Scott Duffy/YouTube/Joseph Marzullo/WENN]