Amber Heard's Breakup Complaints After Elon Musk Revisited In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

More of Amber Heard’s emails to Johnny Depp’s former agent have been revisited in his defamation trial — and it’s once again clear that she had Johnny on the brain after her breakup from Elon Musk.

As we reported, Heard started dating the Tesla founder not too long after her split with Depp in May 2016. By August the next year, they had broken up, and Amber reached out to Christian Carino, a talent agent at CAA, to lament about her heartbreak.

On Thursday, the jury watched a pre-recorded video deposition of Carino, where he spoke in detail about this email exchange with Heard. When asked if the actress moved on to dating Musk “immediately after Johnny Depp,” Carino said yes.

In an email on August 7, 2017, Heard told Carino:

“Dealing with breakup. I hate when things go public. See I’m so sad.”

Carino, who said in his testimony that he believed Heard was “referring to breaking up with Elon,” replied at the time:

“You weren’t in love with him. You told me 1,000 times you were just feeling space.”

When asked what he meant by that, Carino said:

“Why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with [Elon] to begin with?”

Over the next few emails in the conversation, Heard wrote:

“I know but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time… I hate that, yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself.”

When Carino wrote back asking, “How so?”, Heard replied, apparently referring to the story going public:

“They’re mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there.”

Carino responded:

“You could avoid all this if you stop dating uber famous people.”

When asked to clarify what he meant, Lady GaGa’s ex told the court he was trying to tell Heard:

“If you don’t like being in the press about your personal life don’t date people that are famous.”

Carino then told the court that Amber still had feelings for Depp after she filed for divorce in May 2016. He admitted that he felt she wanted to reconcile with the actor, even though she was dating Musk.

In a string of emails to Carino in July 2016, Amber wrote:

“It’s so f**ked up I just want to tell him that what they’re telling him isn’t true… Please tell [Johnny] I love him.”

The court was told that Heard asked Carino to set up a meeting with Johnny to talk things over in the summer of 2016, during which time Depp was the subject of a temporary restraining order.

According to Carino, Heard said she could “never accuse him of violating the order” during their meeting, which took place in San Francisco where Depp was on tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, in the backyard of a friend’s house.

Carino said the pair chatted there for “several hours” until the owner of the house said he was coming back. They rented a hotel room to continue the conversation, Carino testified, but “started arguing” once there. The talent agent told the court he left at 5 a.m. the following morning, but wasn’t sure if the argument was still ongoing. (This was the argument where Depp allegedly asked Heard to cut him with a knife, btw.)

Heard’s feelings for Depp remained strong despite that. On August 16, 2017, she emailed Carino:

“I’ve written so many notes, can you give him one? I don’t know how or where to start… Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I loved him.”

On June 9, 2018, six months before Heard wrote the damning op-ed that triggered this case, Amber messaged Carino:

“God I miss [Johnny].”

