Amber Heard Returns To Instagram While Living Her Best Life At Film Fest!

Amber Heard made her return to Instagram on Friday morning.

In her first post in over six months — since she announced her settlement in the defamation case against ex Johnny Depp — she shared a photo in which she’s living her best life. She’s smiling and just basking in the limelight as she promotes her new film In The Fire at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

Related: Amber’s Friends Were NOT Happy About The Johnny Depp Love At Cannes!

She wrote:

“Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire”

She also could be seen in a new reel, taking a break from chilling poolside with sunbathing co-star Luca Calvani, to speak directly to Italian mag Grazia, saying:

“I just saw what Grazia ran, and the open letter, in full. I just want to say I’m so grateful. Thank you so, so much.”

She really does look like she’s living it up in Italia, doesn’t she??

[Image via Grazia/Instagram.]