Amber Heard Following Johnny Depp's Lead, Promoting A Movie At European Film Fest!

Amber Heard is returning to the spotlight.

After making the decision to step away from Hollywood last year in the wake of losing her defamation case to ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress has been living a life of solitude in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. However, it looks like she’s giving all that up, at least temporarily, and following in Johnny’s footsteps after he debuted Jeanne du Barry at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 37-year-old is set to promote In The Fire, which premieres later this month at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, where the movie was filmed. A synopsis from the festival’s website details that the supernatural thriller, which takes place in 1899, revolves around a psychiatrist, played by Heard, who is called in to “solve the case of a disturbed child.” Eerie! It also co-stars Spanish star Eduardo Noriega.

Wow, so many similarities to Johnny! A period piece with an international cast, premiering in Europe… Huh. We’ll just have to wait and see if the public has a warm reaction to Heard like they (for the most part) did for Johnny.

Does this mean Amber isn’t really quitting acting? Can’t be sure yet. This project was filmed back in February of 2022, so this may just be one of her final obligations. We know, of course, she still has another Aquaman movie in the can, as well.

Will YOU be tuning in to see Amber’s final (??) performances? Let us know in the comments down below!

