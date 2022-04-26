Ireland Baldwin Calls Amber Heard A 'Terrible Person' Amid Johnny Depp Trial -- And Goes Into Detail! Whoa!

We’ve been covering every major moment of Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard. As we’ve said, this has become, in the minds of many viewers, the criminal abuse trial he’ll never face. Much like his UK libel suit before it, in which the result led directly to his firing from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the outcome of this jury’s decision will likely affect his career for years to come.

Legal experts have been dubious about the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s chances, and we’d have to agree. Since he’s the one claiming defamation and Amber’s accusations of domestic violence have been out there a while, it’s basically up to Johnny and his legal team to somehow prove he didn’t ever abuse his ex. How do you prove something didn’t happen? That’s the $50 million question.

However, even if Johnny loses the verdict, this trial won’t be a total wash. There’s the court of public opinion to consider, and he’s clearly reaching a larger audience than ever before with his side of the story. Thus far the smoking gun on his side is the already infamous audio tape of Amber admitting to “hitting” Johnny. That bit of testimony has been seen over 21 million times on the Law&Crime Network‘s YouTube channel alone!

And fans are responding online, with many now firmly in Depp’s camp. One such swayed commentator is the ever-outspoken Ireland Baldwin. The model posted on her Instagram Stories over the weekend a tweet reblasting the testimony moment, a video captioned:

“Johnny Depp’s reaction to the court finally getting to hear the audio tape in which Amber Heard admits to abusing him.”

Ireland added her own commentary, and it’s searing stuff about Amber!

In addition to calling the Aquaman star a “terrible person” she wrote:

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f**kity blah.”

She added:

“Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he’s in like five Pirates movies.”

An “absolute disaster of a human being”?? Wow!

As far as the Pirates movies… that does not seem like it will ever happen. Johnny testified last week that after Disney cut ties with him he wouldn’t go back even if they offered him $300 million!

As redirect examination began on Monday, Johnny was asked about his full feelings on the franchise, and his feelings came across less bitter and more… sad. He revealed he had been planning a sixth installment, which he was going to have a hand in plotting, back in 2018. He lamented:

“My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye. There’s a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

Then in 2018 came Amber’s Washington Post op-ed, the one he’s suing over. While Amber’s attorney asked about a report that he’d been fired before the Post essay due to “financial issues and personal dramas,” Johnny responded:

“I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me. Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

However, he didn’t hear about being let go until a Disney exec was quoted in an article a couple days after the op-ed. He said about the news hitting him:

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship, and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.”

It sounds like the Oscar nominee was sadder than we ever realized about losing out on playing the character, whom he’s continued to portray at children’s hospitals for well over a decade, one last time!

What do YOU think? Should Disney have fired him? Should the Washington Post have published the op-ed? Is Johnny getting justice now for his misdeeds? Or completely railroaded?? Let us know if you’re on Ireland Baldwin’s wavelength about the whole thing or if you still believe Amber Heard!

