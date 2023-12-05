Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Finally Reconciled After LONG Feud!

Some good news for Perezcious readers — Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are besties again!

For those who don’t recall, the two stars were once very close. They used to walk a ton of red carpets together. Chyna had also been a big supporter of the 40-year-old’s SlutWalk protest marches. But in recent years, we’ve seen less and less of them together, leading some to wonder what the heck happened between them! Fortunately, we’re finally getting some answers.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Amber confirmed the pair did have a “falling out” — and weren’t close “for a long time.” Oof. The model didn’t share details about what led to their friendship breakup.

But don’t worry, this story does have a happy ending! Amber quickly noted that she and Chyna ended their feud and have started to hang out again:

“We weren’t [close] for a long time; we had like a falling out, but I’m happy to say that I was with her all day yesterday.”

That is so great to hear! As for why they made up? Without sharing too many deets, The Amber Rose Show host explained they needed to go their separate ways and figure out their lives in order to restore their bond:

“It’s really nice to have her back in my life. I missed her so much. I mean, there were nights that I cried for Chyna because she was like a sister to me. I think that we both just had to get our lives together so we could circle back and be better than ever, and that’s what we did. [And then] we just saw each other in person and it was like, ‘I have my sister back.’”

Aww!!!

Amber added she’s “so proud” of where Chyna is in her life now — the former reality star has gone through a massive healing journey this past year:

“She’s not doing this for any other reason besides the fact that it makes her happy, and I think that’s a great place to be.”

And now that the pals are in each other’s lives again, fans may see some Chyna and Amber content in the future! Amber teased the duo may film a video together for her YouTube channel. Could we be getting a full breakdown into how their friendship fell apart for so long?! Well, don’t fully get your hopes up. The rapper did note that she and Chyna are more private despite what the public may think:

“I think that’s what it is, we’ve been so misunderstood for so many years, and things will come out on the internet, and we’ll just stay quiet. We’ll just be like, ‘Ah, let them think what they want, at least we have each other.’ And then that was such a build-up over the years where it became like, well, ‘Blac Chyna’s like this and Amber’s like this, and they’re like that.’ And we just sit back, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re sooo not those girls!’ We’re not like that at all.”

Wow! Fans undoubtedly would want the tea on what happened! But we’ll see if Chyna and Amber sit down for a candid talk on their friendship!

It’s been quite a transformative year for Chyna. She’s gone through the process of removing her cosmetic work, reconnecting with her faith, and even becoming sober. And now, it appears her journey has led to healing a relationship with an old friend. We love to see it! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, MEGA/WENN, FOX Soul/YouTube]