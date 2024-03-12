Amber Rose Reveals She's Been Suicidal For Over 3 Years

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Amber Rose is getting vulnerable about her mental health.

On the Jason Lee Show on Tuesday, the model surprised fans with the admission — finally laying out all her cards on the table. Jason noted how she’s this “strong person on the outside who privately is going through all of this mess,” which was intensified by the Covid pandemic. He asked her how she worked through it all, and her response was shocking. She revealed:

“I was very much suicidal. I’ve been, probably, suicidal for three years. Maybe three and a half years.”

OMG. You would never have guessed… The mother of two continued:

“I have to microdose on ketamine — it’s the only thing that saved my life. And my children. My children saved my life.”

Amber shares sons Sebastian, 11, with ex Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, 4, with Alexander Edwards. The fact she has kids makes the statement so much scarier! But we’re glad she’s figured out a regimen to help her stay balanced. She did, however, at one point have to reach out for help:

“It got so bad I had to call a suicide hotline … I was not okay.”

Thank goodness she used that resource! She added that “money doesn’t buy you mental health,” noting:

“I’m f**ked up mentally because everything is completely out of whack in my body.”

Watch the full clip (below):

WOW. Shocking stuff. The full interview drops on Wednesday. What are your thoughts? Let us know down in the comments!

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

