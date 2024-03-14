Amber Rose Says Ex Machine Gun Kelly Apologized For Treating Her So Badly!

Amber Rose has dated her fair share of musicians — but one in particular really earned her respect — AFTER the breakup though.

In an interview with Jason Lee that went live on Wednesday, the rapper reflected on some of the men in the industry she’s dated. She infamously was with Kanye West in his pre-Kardashian era in the late 2000s — and she has had plenty to say about that relationship. She went on to marry Wiz Khalifa in 2013 and the two welcomed a son together… But that pair ultimately went their separate ways too, and she moved on with Machine Gun Kelly in 2015. They didn’t work out, so she went on to date 21 Savage, before having a baby with music producer Alexander Edwards in 2019. Of her long dating history, she told Jason:

“They love me. What can I say? They love me. I’m not out looking for that.”

She’s a girl in high demand!

The 40-year-old added in highlariously candid fashion:

“Listen, you can’t put a bunch of beautiful, famous, rich people in a room and not expect us to all f**k each other and date each other at some point. That’s just realistic.”

HA! We love how real she is! She did, however, reiterate she was never the one doing the pursuing — with any of her men:

“I never reached out to nobody that I dated, by the way, mind you. I’ve never reached out to no one, they’ve reached out to me … that’s how all that s**t transpired from Ye to Wiz, to 21 [Savage], to Machine Gun Kelly.”

But out of them all, MGK really left a mark! She revealed though their relationship may not have been all rainbows and butterflies, he’s the only one, besides her ex-hubby Wiz, to EVER apologize for the way he treated her:

“Out of all of my relationships, besides my ex-husband, [MGK] was the only one that apologized to me. He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had, and you didn’t deserve to be treated that way. The only one.”

Wow, what a mature dude!! Hopefully he treats Megan Fox with the same respect! Well, after their big fight anyway…

The model added, “shoutout to you, MGK.” She did, however, pass when asked about his d**k size… But not for his sake! For her kids’! She told Jason they’re both getting old enough to hear about what she says online, so she chooses to “give people grace for them.”

Watch her lengthy interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU remember when Amber and MGK were an item? Let us know in the comments down below!

