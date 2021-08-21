Kanye West & Irina Shayk Officially Breakup, Sources Claim ‘It Was Never A Serious Thing’!

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are over after three months of dating — and it is supposedly for real for this time!

On Saturday, one source revealed to People that their brief relationship “was never a serious thing that took off.” Meanwhile, another insider then added that the 44-year-old rapper ended the relationship since he is focusing on music and family at the moment, explaining:

“Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”

This comes over a month after the 35-year-old model was reportedly enraged by the initial whispers of the couple’s breakup. A source said to the publication at the time:

“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye. They are very much still dating.”

Perhaps, she already saw the signs of Kanye pulling away back then and that is why she was so unhappy about the reports??? Or maybe they truly were still an item but slowly drifted apart? We mean, the father of four has been hyper-focused on his upcoming Donda album release so that probably hasn’t left room for a romance. However, we also cannot ignore the fact that the artist even admitted that Kim Kardashian was “still in love” with him in his track Love Unconditionally. But who really knows!

As you may recall, the two were first spotted together in early June when photos published by The Daily Mail showed Kanye and Irina at Villa La Coste in France for his birthday. The musician reportedly had started pursuing the Hercules actress a couple of weeks and repeatedly hung out in New York City together before then. A source told Us Weekly:

“Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another. He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

Meanwhile, Kimmy Kakes was completely aware of the record producer’s new relationship following their divorce. She reportedly fully supported Kanye moving on as long as it had not affected his time with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm:

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around. Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

Cannot say we didn’t see this coming, huh?!

Are YOU surprise that Kanye and Irina broke up? Who do you think he will date next? Let us know in the comments (below)!

