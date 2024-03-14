Bella Hadid Left Hollywood For Her Cowboy Boyfriend!

Bella Hadid is saying goodbye to Hollywood — and it’s all because of her cowboy boyfriend!

For those who don’t recall, news broke in October 2023 the 27-year-old model found love with a hunk named Adan Banuelos. Adan is a cowboy — an honest-to-goodness cowboy! Professionally, he’s a horseback rider and trainer, which is how they met as Bella is an avid rider. They were caught showing off some serious PDA while out and about at the Fort Worth stockyards at the time. Bella has kept their relationship on the down low for the most part. Months later, though, we have an update on their romance — and her current living situation. It appears she has moved all the way to… Texas! Yep, she relocated to where her boyfriend lives!

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Thursday the supermodel purchased a property in a rural neighborhood in the Fort Worth area. Don’t worry! She isn’t completely cut off from the world! The outlet noted she’s still near urban amenities.

And, of course, she’s also close to her man. TMZ explained Adan also own a house in the same area, and the couple divided their time between their places. Basically, she’s gone full-on cowgirl now! That shouldn’t surprise anyone, though! Not only did sources point out she’s in the state more often than not, but have you seen her Instagram feed lately? Check out a few recent posts (below):

Clearly, the supermodel has ditched the full-time glitz and glam of Hollywood and embraced the cowgirl lifestyle! And things must be getting pretty serious with Adan if she moved to Texas to be closer to him! Could they be endgame? Time will tell! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

