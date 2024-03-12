Sister Wives’ Janelle & Kody Brown’s Son Garrison Laid To Rest -- Read Some Of The Heart-Wrenching Tributes

Days after Garrison Brown tragically died, the Brown family laid him to rest with lots of love and poignant words.

Last week, Janelle and Kody Brown announced in a joint statement on Instagram that their beloved son had died at 25. TMZ reported that he tragically took his own life, and that his younger brother Gabriel was the one to find him. And after a devastating week, the Browns have laid the young man to rest.

On Friday, Garrison’s cousin Emma Brown took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching tribute while reflecting on his funeral. She wrote:

“i had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything i wish you could’ve heard before i had to say goodbye. we love you. i don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. i don’t know if i have the right words to say i’ll miss you. i wish i was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved.”

“you were human, you had flaws but never once did i doubt the friendship we had. i’ll always cherish the times i got to spend with you. we planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one. i’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared. the times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces. you always made sure that i had ate, and made sure i knew i could always talk to you. you were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. if there is a god i hope he’s giving you peace. i love you robert.”

On Sunday, Garrison’s older sister Madison Brush also took to the photo-sharing app to say some kind words following his death. She began with a quote:

“‘Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.’ ~Jamie Anderson”

She then shared her own touching words:

“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Garrison’s other sister Gwendlyn Brown also took to IG on Sunday, sharing a pic of him with Madison’s kids. She wrote, “Uncle Bob in his natural element.” Then, on Monday, Christine Brown shared words for the late TV star, writing this alongside a carousel of family pics:

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough”

Our hearts remain with the Brown family during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Garrison.

