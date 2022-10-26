Ambyr Childers Files For Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett, Claims His Lawyer Allegedly Threatened To 'Take This C**t Out'

Ambyr Childers is seeking a domestic violence restraining order against her ex.

As many of you will likely know, the 34-year-old actress used to be married to film producer Randall Emmett from 2009-2017, and shares two daughters with him: 12-year-old London, and 8-year-old Rylee. However, things aren’t exactly smooth sailing. Even five years after their marriage ended, the You actress has taken to LA Superior County Court on Monday to file a request for an emergency restraining order, citing “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being.” In the filings, Childers cited a “threatening” conversation between Emmett and his attorney, Ben Valencia, that she seemingly wasn’t supposed to see…

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Criminal Minds actress claimed she emailed her ex-husband last Friday to inform him of a notice she had received from their 12-year-old daughter’s school, explaining she was continuously tardy while under his supervision. When Emmett responded to her email, he apparently included copies of his correspondence with Valencia, in which the attorney allegedly wrote:

“When will you get some real money together so we can take this c**t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”

Whoa… The court filings then allege Emmett’s response was the following:

“I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

Childers explained in her filings she was intimidated by the “finality and desperation” of their correspondence, adding:

“If not the infliction of physical harm on me, would the money be to set me up?”

She continued:

“Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety.”

This is of course in reference to a June Los Angeles Times investigation, which included allegations against Emmett of inappropriate behavior with women, mistreatment of employees, and even ties to LAPD.

The mother of two added in her filings how Lala Kent‘s ex was emotionally and physically abusive to her throughout their marriage, explaining he “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him.”

The two officially divorced in December 2017 after Childers discovered a tracking device under her car in January of that year, which as she explained in the court filings, Emmett “admitted to me that his attorney Ben Valencia had directed him to hire a private investigator who then placed the tracking device on my car.”

Somehow the judge denied Childers’ request for a temporary emergency order. A hearing will reportedly take place on November 14.

