American Idol Nepo Baby Controversy Continues! See How The Backstreet Boys AND The Internet Reacted To Baylee Littrell Elimination!

The big story this season on American Idol has been, unfortunately, the place nepo babies should have on the show.

The competition was always designed as a way to find talent that had no other path to stardom. But this year not one but TWO singers with pop star parents took Hollywood spots. Not only that, they didn’t even attempt to beat the nepo baby allegations as they both brought their parents with them!

Obviously the star power gave them a leg up in their auditions. But what fans were most upset about was the idea they were taking the place of who the show was meant for. The nobodies out there who really believed they had something.

Well, the nepos are all gone now. Lola Wilson, whose star lineage included both Wilson Phillips and The Beach Boys, didn’t make it past Week 1. And this week Baylee Littrell — the son of The Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell — followed her.

Baylee was knocked out on Monday, not making it to the Top 14. He wrote on Instagram:

“My American Idol journey has come to an end. Thank you so much to all who supported me this season. I love you all.”

His dad, who was there in the audience, responded on IG:

“Bubba I am and always will be in your corner. You are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It’s never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts….. you killed it last night. “

And his bandmate Kevin Richardson posted a simple to show his support. The Backstreet Boys are behind him despite the loss.

But don’t feel too bad for him. Hey, he made it to the Top 20. And that was a spot someone without famous parents could have had, right? Multiple weeks on TV showing your stuff. Would be nice if someone without a famous last name got that opportunity instead, right?

Nothing wrong with Brian being a proud dad, of course. But it should be clear not everyone was supportive… since many didn’t think he should have been there in the first place! Responses from viewers all around the internet included some pretty harsh commentary about the whole nepo baby thing:

“Bailey should have never had been on American idoL I think it’s all because of his Dad that he was there I didn’t think it was fair that he was on the show and didn’t care for his voice. sorry” “If you voted for Baylee just bc you’re a BSB fan then that’s called bias voting. I’ve been a BSB fan since I was a teen, but Baylee has not wowed me at all. Mky has more stage confidence than Baylee & Baylee has been on stage w his dad ever since he was a kid.” “nepo baby singer just wasn’t up to competing with some massively great singers.” “#americanidol Baylee would not have gotten thru the first round if he wasn’t Brian Littrels son. He can‘t out sing anyone on that stage.”

Ouch! Then again, Baylee also earned some fans during his weeks on the show! One actually thought being the child of a famous singer hurt his chances:

“Baylee should have stayed. I think he was punished for being the son of a Backstreet Boy.”

Another hilariously wrote:

“You’re very talented don’t give up. use your dad’s connections or whatever you need to to further your career”

LOLz! They literally are encouraging him to use his nepo baby privilege! Hilarious!

What do YOU think of Baylee? And nepo babies on Idol in general??

