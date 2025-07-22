American Idol Music Supervisor & Husband Were Shot Dead With Their OWN Gun -- And The Murder Suspect Called The Police!

New information has come to light in the tragic case of Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca.

On July 14, LAPD officers reported to the American Idol music supervisor’s Encino, CA home and discovered the couple’s lifeless bodies. Both 70-year-olds sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and cops were puzzled by the senseless crime. The next day they made an arrest in the case: a 22-year-old male named Raymond Boodarian. Jeez. Practically a kid.

Unfortunately investigators have yet to determine a connection OR motive. Police were previously contacted four days before the deaths regarding a suspicious individual walking through the neighborhood scaling fences. Now they believe Boodarian broke into the couple’s home while they were away and shot them during a confrontation upon their return:

“While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door. The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives.”

Now, additional details have surfaced putting a wrinkle in that story. See, the murder weapon did NOT belong to the suspect.

During a town hall meeting at the Encino Community Center on Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told the gathered neighbors that Boodarian had shot and killed Kaye and Deluca with their OWN gun. Per CBS News, Hochman explained the suspect had found the weapon inside the couple’s home after he broke in.

So messed up… It’s not clear where exactly in the home Boodarian discovered the gun or what extent he went through to gain control of it, but it should go without saying that ANYONE owning a firearm should keep it locked away in a gun safe. Perhaps Hochman was trying to get that message across by sharing the detail — though we’re not sure the wealthy community was listening. Based on CBS News‘ reporting of the event, those gathered seemed mostly angry such violent crime could touch their neighborhood. LAPD Deputy Chief Marla Ciuffetelli told worried attendees:

“We’re having phenomenal numbers on crime reduction. That being said, when two wonderful people end up dead in their own home, those crime statistics fall kind of flat.”

Yeah, it’s definitely scary. But it’s also so confusing. Boodarian found their gun, which was easily accessible… and panicked when they came home? But they weren’t found near the entryway. Kaye was found in the pantry, while Deluca was found in the bathroom. Which would mean he’d have to go after them individually??

What else is interesting is that according to Hochman, the suspect used his own personal cellphone to contact the police. Boodarian even provided his name. And that’s what ultimately led to him being tracked down and captured, according to ABC7 Los Angeles. Was he full of remorse? It doesn’t all quite fit, does it?

Three days after Kaye and Deluca were discovered dead, Boodarian was officially charged with two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary with a person. We’ll keep you up to date as the investigation progresses…

