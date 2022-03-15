Khloé Kardashian 'Slowly' Moving On From Tristan Thompson -- With THIS Controversial Former Fling?!

Hmmm. So maybe things aren’t so serious with Cameron Fordham??

Khloé Kardashian is being linked to another guy now that she’s done with Tristan Thompson for good. And this time it happens to be someone from her past!

As Perezcious readers know, last week the KUWTK alum was rumored to be dating an entrepreneur named Cameron Fordham, who she was spotted sitting next to at a friend’s birthday dinner. While she hasn’t confirmed nor denied that speculation, she notably hit the town with Trey Songz — and they have a very flirty past!

Related: Khloé Responds To Criticism She Causes Body Image Issues, Says She’s Made A ‘Positive Impact’

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Deuxmoi, the reality star and singer were spotted hanging out at El Lay hot spot The Nice Guy. The source claimed:

“it def is just them two together in a booth + her bodyguard.”

Wow! While the source was “unsure” if it was a date or not, the sighting certainly raises eye-brows because back in 2016, the duo was caught making out at Drai’s in Las Vegas. Khloé was also seen attending one of the 37-year-old’s shows at a nightclub, an eyewitness told ET at the time:

“They weren’t shy about it!”

Another source noted:

“It was really obvious they were together.”

Inneresting!! It must also be noted that Trey has faced a string of sexual assault allegations recently. Yikes.

For now, though, it seems True Thompson’s momma is keeping all her options open following a rocky past with the NBA star. Good for her! An E! News insider couldn’t help but gush about the state of KoKo’s love life following Tristan’s cheating scandal and paternity test battle, confirming that she is finally getting back into the dating pool, saying on Monday:

“Khloé is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan. She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun.”

That said, the confidant did say that she’s looking for “someone new,” so we’re not sure what that means for Trey! He’s not exactly new…

Related: How Kim & Khloé Kardashian ‘Leaned On’ Each Other During The Past Year Of Relationship Troubles

The source continued:

“She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new.”

The Good American founder’s family and friends have also been “super supportive” as she begins to find another fish in the sea! In fact, her family, in particular, “is relieved that she is finding the strength not to go back to Tristan again.” Hah!

“They all want her to be happy and to find someone who deserves her.”

Another insider insisted that this is the best time for Kardashian to begin dating again since she “is in a really good place right now mentally,” adding:

“She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds. Khloé is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again.”

Love the optimism! We have no doubt she’ll find someone to fall for again — let’s just hope they treat her better! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Can U believe Khloé and Trey could be giving it a second chance? Or do you think their sighting was nothing more than a friendly catchup? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram & The Ellen Show/GQ/Youtube]