Amy Duggar BLASTS Anna Duggar For ‘Choosing’ To Stand By Convicted Pedophile Josh Duggar In Heated TikTok Rant!

Amy Duggar is not done putting her family members on blast for supporting her cousin, Josh Duggar, despite him being convicted for receiving and possessing child pornography. But this time, she is directly calling out his wife, Anna Duggar.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old took to TikTok to post several videos going on a scathing rant to drag Anna for wanting to allow an abuser inside her home and around her young children. Barely able to contain her anger, Amy said:

“I think it’s so incredibly sad that I have to do this post, but let me just tell you something. Anna, I love you – I have loved you since day one you entered into our family. But let me tell you something, you are showing women all over the world that follow you that it is okay to have an abuser in your home. Around your beautiful children… you’re showing everyone it’s okay to cheat, it’s okay to use me as a ragdoll, it’s okay. Have more self-respect than that, you know. … Ashley Madison! Hello? Hello! It breaks my heart that he did that to you.”

Related: The Mother Of One Of Josh Duggar’s Victims Speaks Out: ‘She Was Horribly Victimized’

She continued to slam Anna for refusing to leave him, expressing:

“It breaks my heart that you’re sitting there allowing your kids to want ‘daddy home.’ The ‘daddy’ is not safe, he’s not a safe person. He deserves to be locked up. He deserves to be away from your kids, and you deserve better. But you’re choosing this. This is a choice you’re making to live this life, to be Ok with an abuser around your kids, to be okay in a loving, faithful marriage that is a complete sham. And it’s really sad that you’re showing women all over the world that it’s okay to be with an abuser.”

But that’s not all! Amy also noted at one point:

“If a man is cheating on you. If he is looking at things that you’re not aware of or that you’re not comfortable with. If he is lying to you in any type of way and making you feel inferior or hushing you up or making you feel scared of what’s going to come or what is he’s going to do next, he’s using you. He doesn’t truly love you, and I know that is hard to hear, but stop letting him treat you like a dog. You cannot allow that.”

Go off, Amy! You can watch her heated videos (below):

This comes days after Amy criticized the letters Anna and Michelle Duggar wrote to the judge begging for a more lenient sentence. His attorneys requested only a five-year sentence while federal prosecutors demanded a 20-year sentence following his conviction. And Amy could not agree more with the prosecutors! She previously made it clear on Instagram Stories that she hopes the former 19 Kids and Counting star gets the maximum sentence, writing:

“Please do not send me the graphic/sick details of Josh Duggar’s case. Honestly I have to protect my mind and my heart from hearing/reading such disgusting material. Please let me remind you to be careful if you are interested in knowing the graphic details to protect your mind and heart also. You’ll just never be the same. I will continue to shine a light in the most darkest areas. Please just pray that Josh Duggar will be given the ultimate sentence. 20 plus years.”

She also called them out on Twitter for being “delusional” and ignoring the horrific crimes Josh committed, saying:

“Sickened by the news lately. I have so much to say leading up to the sentencing and I’m not afraid anymore. First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there’s a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?”

It’s safe to say that Amy won’t be holding back her feelings on her family or this situation anymore! Reactions to her rant, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Anna Duggar/Instagram, Amy Duggar/TikTok]