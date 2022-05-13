The Mother Of One Of Josh Duggar's Child Porn Victims Speaks Out: 'She Was Horribly Victimized'

The mother of one of the girls depicted in the child pornography at the center of the conviction of Josh Duggar is speaking out.

The 34-year-old disgraced reality TV star could receive decades in prison after being found guilty of several counts of obtaining and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) late last year. And now, the mother of one of the little girls victimized in the case is sharing her view with the court as District Judge Timothy L. Brooks works towards levying the father of seven’s prison sentence.

Related: Josh’s Wife Anna ‘Refuses To Divorce’ The Convicted Pedophile — Here’s Why

In a sentencing document recently obtained by The Sun, the federal government’s prosecutors are demanding Duggar spend 20 years in prison for his crimes. Calling him out harshly over the conviction, the attorneys who prosecuted Duggar are petitioning Judge Brooks for a strong sentence.

In the newly-uncovered memorandum, the government lawyers write:

“In consideration of the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed, his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct, and his refusal to take accountability for or acknowledge any of his criminal conduct, the Government recommends the Court impose a guideline term of imprisonment of 240 months.”

As part of their argument in the new court docs, prosecutors believe it critical to “highlight the pain his predation caused in the words of his victims.” So, they included a statement from the mother of one of the victims involved in this case.

In her words, the heartbroken mother explains to the court that her daughter turned into “an anxious and fretful shadow of her former self” following the sexual abuse which led to the awful pictures obtained by the 19 Kids And Counting alum.

Addressing the awful impact Duggar’s crimes have had on her daughter, the mother shared:

“I can find no words to express the fury I feel at those who participate in this evil, or my scorn for any attempt to minimize the responsibility by feeble claims that the crime was ‘victimless.’ My daughter is a real person. She was horribly victimized to provide this source of ‘entertainment.’ She is exploited anew each and every time an image of her suffering is copied, traded or sold. While the crime is clearly conscienceless, it is hardly ‘victimless.'”

In her filed statement, the mother then asked her own daughter what the girl wanted most from the situation.

Sharing the info with Judge Brooks in the documents, the mother wrote that the little girl’s request was as follows:

“Please, don’t let them pretend no one’s getting hurt! Don’t you know no one should do that to a little girl! Don’t you know it hurts!”

And the mother continued, sharing her own words in a follow-up to cap it off:

“As the mother of a child victimized by this crime, I would ask that the court take into consideration the damage done by this heartless crime to my daughter and others like her (including those children who still wait for someone to rescue them from their exploitation, and have no-one here today to speak for them) and impose a sentence that takes into account the full impact of the crime on the victims.”

Very strongly worded, indeed.

Related: Josh Duggar Ditched By His Family On First Prison Birthday

Following the mother’s powerful commentary, prosecutors took their aim at the victimization involved with this CSAM conviction, and requested the following from the judge:

“Those are the words of just one parent of just one victim. There are many more victims of Duggar’s crimes, all of whom were subjected to extreme and unimaginable instances of sexual abuse and violence. Some of the victims depicted in the CSAM he downloaded and possessed, like the victim described above, have been identified and rescued. Others have not, and the pain and trauma they have experienced as a result of Duggar’s conduct will go unvoiced at the sentencing hearing.”

Plus, noting Duggar’s allegedly awful at-home history in addition to his conviction on these charges, the prosecutors added their opinion about how they do not believe Josh will ever meaningfully improve his situation or get past his “predilection for minor females.”

The attorneys wrote:

“There is simply no indication that Duggar will ever take the steps necessary to change this pattern of behavior and address his predilection for minor females. Given these circumstances, this Court should be particularly mindful in crafting its sentence of the likelihood that Duggar reoffends upon his release from incarceration and what his reoffending conduct will entail.”

Those are very serious but fair words, especially considering all that’s been revealed. We’ll soon see how these arguments impact Judge Brooks’ sentencing decision.

In response, per The Sun, Josh’s legal team has asked for a 60-month prison term.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TLC/YouTube/Washington County Sheriff’s Office]