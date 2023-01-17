Christian Singer Amy Grant Blasts Homophobic Response To Niece's Same Sex Wedding

Amy Grant doesn’t have time for homophobia!

In case you didn’t hear, the Christian singer got into some hot water with homophobes when she agreed to host her niece’s same-sex wedding at her very own farm. On Saturday she spoke to People about why her decision to host this wedding is so important — and why ignoring the backwards-thinking haters is, too:

“I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole. I love my family, I love those brides. They’re wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them.”

Exactly!

Sadly, in the year 2023 many people still have a problem with same-sex marriages. It’s downright disgusting. Everyone deserves to love and be loved, so we’re so glad Amy is sticking up for her niece!

(Not to mention, Christianity didn’t invent marriage!)

The farm the Baby, Baby songstress hosted the wedding at has a big significance to her family and loved ones — it’s where she and her hubby Vince Gill tied the knot:

“I own a farm that I bought back in the ’90s and they were just looking for a beautiful place to get married. So, she and Sam got married on the same hillside where Vince and I got married.”

So sweet! What a special moment that’s going to connect her and her niece for a lifetime…

And as far as the 62-year-old’s faith and spiritual beliefs? She’s got nothing but love to give! She spoke to the Washington Post during summer last year and explained:

“Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other.’ I mean, hey — that’s pretty simple.”

It’s great the Lucky One recovered in time to be able to go through with the wedding plans! As you may remember, The Queen of Christian Pop was admitted to the hospital following a bike crash in Nashville which caused her to postpone her tour. Speaking to People over the weekend, she gave an update about the incident saying she’s “glad for every day” following the scary collision that left her with memory issues:

“The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing. Everything canceled, and I just said, ‘What if I’m never all the way back?’ And [Gill] said, ‘Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we’re here, and I love you.’ And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic … Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I’ll be talking to somebody, and they’ll say something that I guess I used to know, and I’ll gasp and go, ‘Are you kidding me?!’ But I’m telling you, I’m glad for every day.”

It’s wonderful to hear she seems to be on an uphill climb and is giving so much love to her family. We’re sending congratulations to Amy’s niece and new niece-in-law! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]