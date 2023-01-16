Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Ben Affleck Giving Her 'Best Year' Since Having Kids

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life with Ben Affleck!

Six months ago the pair finally tied the knot after breaking up 20 years ago and they’re still happier than ever. Plus, the way J.Lo gushed about her man on The Today Show on Monday is showing us the honeymoon phase is still ON. They even moved in together and blended their families:

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together.”

The songstress has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme whom she shares with her ex-hubby Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kiddos with ex Jennifer Garner — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Such a big family!

The 53-year-old told the outlet the past year after getting married was her best yet:

“It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Aww!

So what’s the tea with her new husband? He’s apparently just as perfect as everyone already thinks:

“He’s dreamy. He’s a sweetheart.”

Jen really sounds like she’s a swooning teenager! Love it!

The actress also spoke on her upcoming album This Is Me… Now which is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then — which dropped when she and the Good Will Hunting star were together for the first time. She said this new album pays homage to her relationship and reflects on their growth as individuals as well as partners:

“The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it’s been such a journey. The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m going to be here, no matter what. And we’re going to get through it together.’”

It’s so wonderful to hear they both seem to have finally found their true love! Apparently true love DOES keep secrets, though, as the Marry Me star isn’t really clearing up if her hubby was really filming a commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts while working in the drive-thru last week or if he’s given up acting forever (ha!). When told to blink if Ben was taking on a new role as a barista she said:

“I didn’t blink. I didn’t mean to blink! Stop it! Stop trying to zoom in on my blinks!”

LOLz!!

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a Dunkin’ commercial during the Super Bowl this year. You can see the full interview (below):

Such great news from Jen and Ben! We wish them a lifetime of happiness together!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]