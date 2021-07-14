JoJo Siwa & Her Girlfriend BOTH Credit Demi Lovato As Their 'Gay Awakenings'!

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her journey with sexuality.

The teen sensation hasn’t shied away from sharing her relationship with Kylie Prew since she came out, but it’s clear that talking to Demi Lovato was one of the highlights. On a recent episode of 4D With Demi Lovato, JoJo expressed her excitement not only as a lifelong fan, but for the parallels in their journeys, as the Disney Channel alum came out as nonbinary around the same time the Nickelodeon star had her own coming out.

But the 18-year-old revealed that Demi was a significant figure even earlier in her journey to embracing her sexuality. She shared:

“I’ve been figuring out my ‘gay awakenings’ recently. … I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan‘s performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them. But then I — do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did Cool for the Summer together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.”

She added:

“And you want to know something really funny, yesterday I was talking to my girlfriend, Kylie, about our gay awakenings, and she said she went to your concert and it was that concert — she would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her MOM. … And she said, after the show her mom was like… ‘That was a great show, wasn’t it,’ and Kylie was like, ‘Yep, SO great. Gay gay gay!'”

The Dancing with the Devil artist was obviously thrilled to hear it, laughing:

“I’m so happy I could play a role! … Oh my God, that makes me so happy. I literally, when I did Cool for the Summer, that song for me was my way of sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual. Because like I said, I didn’t come out until 2017. But Cool for the Summer was like 2014, 2015, so like, that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out but…'”

JoJo finished the sentence:

“I want to share this, but I don’t know how yet.”

The 28-year-old agreed:

“Yes. So I’m so happy you can see a little glimpse of that pride through that performance.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dance Moms alum reflected on how she “always knew” she was gay, but waited to come out until her girlfriend’s family felt comfortable, as well as how she confessed her feelings to Kylie and her experiences with her career and living in the spotlight.

Ch-ch-check out the full conversation between Demi and JoJo (below):

