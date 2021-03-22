Ana De Armas Shut Down Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors In The Best Way!

Ana de Armas is still single, folks!

Of course, we’re all still mourning the end of her relationship with Ben Affleck, also known as The BenAna Split. They had a strong run during quarantine, with lots of loved-up pap shots and cute moments with his kids. But all good things must come to an end, and this end was pretty definitive with the lifesize cardboard cutout of the actress taken out with Ben’s trash.

Related: Ben Is ‘Giving Up’ On Dating After Breakup With Ana!

Still, there seemed to be some hope of a reunion, and even Casey Affleck went on record saying he wished those two crazy kids would work things out. All was quiet on the BenAna front for a while, until the Knives Out star sparked reconciliation rumors with a very telling pic on social media.

Here’s the photo in question:

See that cutesy necklace? Back in their heyday, the Argo director had the other half of this matching set — you can see the photos HERE. (Yeah, BenAna was always kind of cheesy.) So of course, fans thought the father of two might once again have half of Ana’s heart.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and the 32-year-old quickly shared a follow up Instagram Story (below) to shut down any speculation. The post was set on a black background with a number of IG stickers that all boiled down to the same thing: NOPE.

In case the message wasn’t clear enough, the Cuban native returned to the ‘gram on Monday to emphasize just how very much she is not dating Ben Affleck. This time she turned to Marilyn Monroe, whom Ana is portraying in the upcoming film Blonde, for an assist. She posted a clip of the icon in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, singing the word “No” over and over again. She captioned the clip:

“What she said! “

Okay, we get the picture!

Related: Saweetie Dumps Quavo, Spills All About His ‘Betrayal’!

The Golden Globe nominee obviously didn’t explicitly mention her ex in these posts, but it seems pretty clear who and what she’s referring to here. And while we do miss their relationship, we have to admit, this is a pretty funny way of shutting down the rumors.

In any case, these former flames are probably a bit too busy to get back together right now. Per her social media, Ana has been deep in action training for her upcoming flick The Gray Man, while Ben has been back in his native Boston to shoot George Clooney’s The Tender Bar. At this point, it’s seeming pretty unlikely that we’ll see a BenAna 2.0.

[Image via WENN/Instar/Avalon]