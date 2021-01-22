Casey Affleck Sings Ana De Armas' Praises -- Ben Clearly Lost Out On A Good Thing!

Everyone was upset by the BenAna split… even Casey Affleck!

Look, it’s normal (enough) for someone to be invested in their brother’s relationship. It’s a bit more unusual to comment publicly about your bro’s breakup, but that’s just what Ben Affleck’s sibling did. And he had a LOT to say — most of it glowing praise for Ana de Armas!

First, the Oscar winner had to set the record straight about the cardboard cutout controversy. Namely, that he wasn’t the one trashing the life-size Knives Out star outside Ben’s house. (The guy tossing it in the garbage did look a little bit like he COULD be Casey, under the mask.) He told Entertainment Tonight:

“No, that’s not me, and I can’t even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to. A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn’t think of one and a joke didn’t seem appropriate. And I don’t have Twitter so that wasn’t going to work. But it definitely wasn’t me.”

Okay, fair enough. What else does Casey have to say?

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships. I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships.”

Sure, we can all agree with that. But this next part is where it starts to get a little weird. He added:

“And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

Uhh… what?

That’s pretty effusive about someone who left your brother so distraught. Is anyone else getting weird rom-com vibes? Why did Casey drop in that he’s single? Was he into Ana all along? Like why kick Ben when he’s already down? Are we reading too much into this?

The list of compliments didn’t even stop there. The Bostonian then revealed to ET that the 32-year-old was a shoo-in for next year’s Academy Awards. He shared:

“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award. She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”

The father of two continued:

“I think she’s a catch in every way. And I’ll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don’t think he’ll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, ‘Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you’re single.'”

There he goes mentioning his singledom again…

The actor went on to say he has “no idea” if BenAna will reunite, but will “be sorry if it doesn’t work out,” which still seems like an overshare to us. And of course, he still had a few more good words for his not-quite-would-be-sister-in-law:

“I think she’s really, really great. People don’t know her too well because she hasn’t, like, been out there [in the spotlight] for so long. But she’s just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented.”

Well… if everything Casey says is true, we can see why the Argo director is so upset about the relationship ending. How do we think Ben feels about his brother spilling all of this? And Casey seems to think there’s a chance they’ll get back together… do we think that’s a possibility? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

