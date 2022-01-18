OMG Exes Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone Texted About The New Spider-Man Movie! This Is So Cute!

OK, before we get into some seriously adorable #breakupgoals cuteness…

[SPOILER ALERT FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME!!!]

Y’all still here?

Assuming you’re one of the millions of people who have already seen the box office record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home, you already know Andrew Garfield is a lying ass liar who for months claimed he wasn’t in the movie, reprising his role as Spider-Man.

But as audiences were delighted to find out, he and Tobey Maguire do indeed come back and interact with Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker after a magic spell accidentally breaks open the Marvel multiverse. It doesn’t matter why, it’s just a nostalgic good time. One of the only things missing from the ultimate Spider-Man movie was an appearance by Andrew’s Gwen Stacy, the beloved Emma Stone. The pair’s chemistry was by far the best thing about those films and famously extended beyond the screen as they dated for years.

Well, it turns out not only was she not part of the movie, she was kept out of the loop entirely! And she was annoyed about it!

Andrew returned to the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday — the scene of the crime, as it were, where he so vehemently lied months ago about being involved with the new movie. This time, weeks after the movie’s release, he was finally able to tell the truth, and the truth was he was LYING! And not just to the audience, to his ex-girlfriend, too!

This time he admitted to host Josh Horowitz:

“Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

OMG it is so cute that they can still be friends and text like that after their breakup! We can’t get over that, that is like a super power! LOLz!

But of course he lied his ass off even to her, as he confessed:

“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.'”

Well, if the little red boot fits, right? Ha!

Relive the moment Andrew lied to Josh and the rest of us (below):

And here’s the full interview in which Andrew reacts to his filthy, filthy lies and talks Emma texting at about the 20 minute mark:

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Sony/YouTube.]