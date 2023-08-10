Riley Keough Almost KILLED 'Very Allergic' Andrew Garfield By Eating Peanuts Before Kissing!

Spider-Man’s greatest supervillains couldn’t take him out, but Riley Keough almost did!

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress has a NUTS story to tell about her time working with Andrew Garfield… Literally! In an interview with Vanity Fair published on YouTube Tuesday, the 34-year-old looked back on 12 iconic photos from her life, and one was from the set of 2018’s Under the Silver Lake. In the photo, the two stood side by side as Andrew gazed over at Riley, who ditched her signature red hair in favor of a blonde ‘do for the A24 production. However, there was MUCH more going on behind the scenes than just hair color, and she’s spilling all the “stressful” deets!

She explained:

“I do have a memory on the set where it was actually very stressful. I was in the makeup trailer, and I was eating like a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I had to kiss Andrew.”

Sounds like a dream come true! LOLz! Except for Riley, it was actually quite the opposite… She continued:

“The makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?’ And I was like, ‘I think, I don’t know.’ And then she, like, ran away and got the producer who’s a friend of mine, and the producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, like, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts, and we have to shut the set down. [The granola bar] shouldn’t have been in crafts, I don’t know why they’re on set.’”

OMG!

What a close call! Riley added:

“I was just kind of like, ‘Oh f**k. That’s crazy.’ But also thank god that this woman caught it, because I had no idea.”

That’s seriously NUTS in every sense of the word! If he’s so allergic, how was that not made abundantly clear to everyone on set?! So wild! Their kiss could have left poor Andrew looking like Will Smith in THAT scene from Hitch…

LOLz! Very different tone from A24.

All in all, though, it sounds like the mother of one had a great time shooting with the Tick, Tick… BOOM! star. She noted:

“This was a very cool movie to film because it was in Los Angeles, and I’ve only ever been able to film three things in Los Angeles, which is where I live.”

Watch her full interview (below):

What are YOUR thoughts on this wild story, Perezcious readers? We’re so glad that the makeup lady caught things before they went haywire! Sound OFF in the comments down below!

