Trouble In Paradise?! Ariana Grande Prominently Shows Off Wedding Ring-Less Hand At Wimbledon!

Uh oh… Is there trouble in paradise for Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez?

The 30-year-old singer attended the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon in London on Sunday, and she was noticeably missing something on that finger. Her wedding ring. According to TMZ, Ariana was photographed at the event sitting in between Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star/Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey. And in the snapshots, the songstress prominently showed off her ringless finger! There was also no sign of Dalton anywhere at the tennis match. You can ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

Now, it is not unusual to see Ariana without Dalton as he tends to remain out of the spotlight. But the fact that she ditched her wedding ring? Something seems to be off between these two! There have been rumors swirling around about them having a hard time in their relationship. Fans previously have noticed the Victorious alum without her massive sparkler on Instagram.

Although she’s dismissed her followers’ concerns in the past, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Sunday that Ariana and Dalton have been having “marriage trouble of late.” In fact, the insider noted that the (possibly former??) couple even experienced a “rough patch a few months ago” in their relationship. Notably, she has been away for a while working in the UK for her new movie Wicked with Cynthia Erivo. Perhaps the distance could put some strain on a relationship? It must be tough to be miles and miles away from each other. Adding fuel to the marriage troubles rumors? Dalton deleted his once-private Instagram account entirely!

WHOA…

It’s unclear where the duo officially stands right now. No divorce filings or any public announcements have been made. So we’ll have to see what happens next! But it is sad to hear Ariana and Dalton could be heading for splitsville, especially since she just expressed her love for the real estate agent back in May. On their second wedding anniversary, she dropped a picture of her and Dalton kissing at their wedding, writing the numbers “2” and “3.5 together.” She also included the message, “I love him so.”

Things aren’t looking good for Ariana and Dalton. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Ariana is saying thank u next and ending things with Dalton? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram, The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]