‘90s Heartthrob Andrew Keegan Explains That Whole Thing Where He Was 'Anointed A Cult Leader'

Andrew Keegan is finally addressing those bizarre cult leader rumors!

On Sunday’s episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, the 10 Things I Hate About You hunk opened up to hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle — after they kind of gave him a necessary nudge. Of the rumor, he responded to the trio:

“You mean when I woke up one day and I was anointed a cult leader?”

Lolz… Uh… Yeah, that one.

He explained:

“I moved to Venice [Beach] in my early twenties and just got really immersed in the culture and the community. There was this interesting group of hippie types, if you will, in Venice. I’m sure if you went on the west side, there’s definitely a lot of spirituality. I was connected with some folks and we had this opportunity. This old Hare Krishna Temple, it was sitting there empty and we were like, ‘Why don’t we get some people together and let’s open this place up?’”

Um, why not open a temple? How about why open a temple? This is already sounding pretty culty to us!

The 7th Heaven alum admitted he went on to pour tens of THOUSANDS of dollars on the “friend group” (?), something that in retrospect he admits is “insane.” He said:

“Looking back [it] was insane. I was putting down thousands and tens of thousands of dollars, and when we opened it up we spent three years and really did build an amazing friend group.”

He didn’t really outright deny the cult rumors, but he did offer a disclaimer:

“For all intents and purposes, it was just a really cool community center for people in Venice for three years.”

Again, isn’t this how people in cults describe their cults? Just really cool communities?

It was in 2014 that Vice penned a piece about the group, referred to as Full Circle, positioning the now 45-year-old at the center of it all. He explained:

“I probably should have had a little bit more media training at the time. They just really created a very interesting, colorful story and put it together … we really just got together and did a Sunday thing. We did almost 1,000 events in three years and it was actually really hard. It was really beneficial to a lot of people, I still hear about it now, where people are like, ‘That was such a great time.’”

While that reaaally sounds like a church he helped start, he assures fans there was “no doctrine.” So not technically a cult?? Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Did this clear things up at all? Let us know in the comments down below.

