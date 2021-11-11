Andy Dick Arrested AGAIN For Alleged Domestic Battery Against Boyfriend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Comedian Andy Dick has been arrested after striking his boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut, according to police.

Authorities spoke with TMZ about the charges on Thursday, revealing that police responded to an incident at the comedian’s Los Angeles home on Monday, after he and his partner had gotten into an argument that supposedly turned physical. Upon arrival, cops allegedly saw enough evidence to arrest the Employee of the Month alum on the spot for felony domestic battery. After paying a $50,000 bond, he was out of police custody within three hours.

According to the outlet’s sources, this marks the second time in just two months that cops have headed to the former The Andy Dick Show lead’s home for alleged domestic issues. Back in October, he was arrested for allegedly hitting his beau in the face with a frying pan. Yikes!

But as Perezcious readers know, the 55-year-old has had a long history of legal trouble. Last June, he was arrested for allegations of assaulting someone with a metal chair, which he claimed was an act of self-defense against his “former” lover, Lucas Crawford. In 2019, he was sentenced to 14 days in jail after groping a woman’s butt on the street (though he was released after one night due to jail overcrowding). Over the years, Dick’s also faced numerous charges for run-ins with Uber drivers.

Neither Andy nor his representatives have commented on this latest legal trouble. If convicted, he could be looking at jail time or a lengthy probation.

