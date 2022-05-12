Andy Dick Arrested On Suspicion Of Felony Sexual Battery In The Middle Of YouTube Livestream

Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

The sitcom star was taken into custody by police on Wednesday morning in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County, California, at a campground facility called O’Neill Regional Park.

The alleged incident was reported at around 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Police believe the 9-1-1 call was placed by the apparent victim of the sexual assault. Police have not released the man’s name, but he is described as an “adult male.”

The allegations took a turn when it became clear a YouTube channel titled “Captain Content’s RV” had reportedly captured the events around Dick’s arrest on a livestream feed. In the channel’s long livestream video, a man who is referred to as “JJ” accuses the 56-year-old star of allegedly molesting him in his sleep.

At the 3:10 mark of the 5-and-a-half-hour long video, the man referred to as “JJ” can be heard telling the person streaming the video about what allegedly occurred (below):

“I was just in bed right now, and I smelled certain parts of my body … [I was] in the other RV with Andy, and … the last thing I remember, we were on the phone with his fiancée … I smelled parts of myself and they smell like artificial smells.”

Uhhh… what?!

Per Page Six, the streamer later alleges that he thought the purported victim had “lotion or lube-like substance” in his butt. For much of the early part of the stream, Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicles can be seen at the campground, with deputies standing outside an RV and talking to somebody — possibly the NewsRadio alum himself — inside the vehicle.

Around the 1:13:00 mark of the video, the alleged victim says of the sheriff’s deputies on the livestream:

“So, they are going to collect my pants for evidence. Then, they are going to investigate the RV, and take some photos, or something.”

Hours later near the the end of the video, per Page Six, the man identified as “JJ” appears to confront Dick about the allegations. The TV veteran responds by allegedly asking about drugs, saying:

“Did you take my cocaine?”

The streamer replies:

“No, I didn’t even take it whenever it was offered. Why did you assault me in my sleep?”

Dick responds:

“I never assaulted you in your sleep. Can you leave me alone?”

That portion of the video is no longer available on YouTube. Another separate nearly six-hour-long livestream that shows sheriff’s deputies arriving at the campground and investigating the alleged incident can be seen HERE.

Sergeant Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the media that the org’s Special Victims Unit is involved in the investigation. He added:

“Part of their investigation is to make sure that the victim is taken care of physically and that would also include a potential physical exam.”

According to Page Six, Dick was not immediately charged with the crime after his arrest. Investigators are looking further into the felony sexual battery claims pending the District Attorney’s review.

The actor is reportedly due back in court on Friday.

[Image via Daniel Tanner/WENN/YouTube]