Angela Bassett Reflects On Viral Reaction After Losing Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis

Angela Bassett is opening up about losing an Oscar.

Last year, the 65-year-old was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever… She was on fire in the awards race leading up to the Oscars, so it seemed like she had a pretty good chance of snagging it. However, the award ultimately went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And she looked MAJORLY disappointed. But a year has passed now, and she’s ready to talk about it.

Related: Dakota Johnson Pissed Off Madame Web Bosses For ‘Dragging’ Film!

While sitting down for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey last week, the Marvel star reflected on her viral reaction:

“I thought I handled it very well … And that was my intention, was to handle it very well.”

She continued:

“It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”

So well said! We mean, we can only imagine how disappointing it would be to lose out on one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood when you’re THAT close!

Oprah noted that she “didn’t get the whole ‘Angela Bassett face’” ordeal, adding that the Malcolm X star was “still as gracious as a queen would be.” Angela responded:

“Absolutely. For myself and for my children, who were there with me, yes. I know a pastor who says ‘technology is different — people are the same.’ There are going to be these moments of disappointment that they are going to experience. But how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind — we got a party, anyway.”

We love that!! Hopefully one year, Angela WILL be able to take home an Oscar.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via OWN & Oscars/YouTube]