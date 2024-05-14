Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Can DANCE! Watch!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt clearly got her parent’s flair for creative expression!

On Monday, LA choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a clip on Instagram of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 17-year-old daughter movin’ and groovin’ to Tanzania by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza. Lil Kelaan captioned the post:

“Her movement is crazy Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj”

See for yourself (below):

Dang! She can MOVE!

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s gone viral for her skills! In 2022, Brad spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Shiloh’s affinity for dancing, calling it “very beautiful,” and noting “It brings a tear to the eye.” He hilariously added:

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

As for if he wants his kids to stay away from the spotlight, the Babylon star noted:

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

She’s definitely flourishing! It’s great to see her thriving, even as her parents continue their divorce war.

