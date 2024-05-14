Khloé Kardashian Brings The Kids To See Ex Tristan Thompson Play Basketball For The Very First Time!

Khloé Kardashian is making sure her kids see their father as a professional athlete before his career ends!

It’s unclear how much longer Tristan Thompson will play in the NBA. As you may recall, he previously said he was going to retire before last season, but returned to play again. So, rather than wait too long and miss the opportunity, Khloé decided to take daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson to see him play now! And it’s a big deal, because this is the first game the kiddos have EVER seen dad play in person!

The occasion was Monday night, and the scene was Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. There, the host Cleveland Cavaliers were taking on the visiting Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately for Tristan’s Cavs, they lost 109-102, which puts them down three games to one in the best-of-seven (AKA, first team to win four games) series. Uh-oh! But the good news for Tristan is that True and Tatum got to see him play! Their 33-year-old father played nine minutes in the heated playoff game and recorded four points, two rebounds, and two assists. And the little ones got to see it all!

Prior to the game, a reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer managed to take a video of the Revenge Body host walking through the halls of the arena with her kids in tow. True decided not to wear Cavs colors, instead choosing to rock a VERY bright pink outfit. LOLz! Meanwhile, Tatum wore Tristan’s jersey and held his momma’s hand as they made their way to their seats. Oh, and there was another surprise, too! Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint West was also with his cousins for the game! Looks like Khloé played chaperone to her nephew, too. Fun!!

Ch-ch-check out the video of their arrival into the arena for Monday night’s matchup (below):

Khloe Kardashian is in the house for tonight’s Cavs game. pic.twitter.com/eS1ZJmbA8l — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 13, 2024

As we’ve noted, this is the first time True and Tatum are seeing their dad play basketball. Per TMZ, sources say that True had been asking to go to a game for a while, so Khloé finally decided the time was right. And while Tatum isn’t yet two years old, and thus was probably a little bit too young to understand what was going on in the game, those same insiders claimed Khloé thought it would be fun to bring him around to watch dad. So cool!

To that end, it’s nice how Khloé can be so hands-on in getting her kids to be involved in her ex’s world. Courtside co-parenting for the win!! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

