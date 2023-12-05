Angelina Jolie Says She's Finally Leaving 'Shallow' Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is ready to pack it up.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, the movie icon — and now activist — reflected on growing up in the limelight, her six children, and what the future holds for her. And spoiler alert, it’s not Hollywood.

Despite a lucrative career, the 48-year-old shared that when it comes to the social and dating scenes, El Lay isn’t really her preferred spot. She confessed:

“I don’t really have…a social life. I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

She shared that the reason she tends to surround herself with those who have “been through hardship” is because “they’ve confronted so much in life that it brings forward not just strength, but humanity.” That, she heavily implies, is NOT what the people of Hollywood are about. She calls the LA lifestyle “shallow.”

Outside of her four to six close friends, she pretty much dedicates all her time to her six children, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. She shared:

“They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

Aww! That’s actually really sweet. And we all know they’ve been through a lot together.

But while she may have a great relationship with her kids, the Tomb Raider actress feels fame has interfered with her being able to really integrate into all aspects of their lives. She shared:

“You kind of step out when there’s times you would have liked to have been there.”

Sad! We’re sure they still appreciate all she does, though.

However, once the time is right, she says her plan is to leave Hollywood — likely for her home in Cambodia. But for now, she’s got to hold off… Partially to do with her yet-to-be-finalized divorce from Brad Pitt. She told the outlet:

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can.”

All this is to say, she’s over the LA lifestyle, which she grew up in — being the daughter of actors Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight. (That’s right! Did y’all forget even Angie was a nepo baby??) And having seen it her entire life, she doesn’t want that for her kids. She explained:

“Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

She added elsewhere in the interview:

“Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important.”

She even admitted that if she were to start again, she “wouldn’t be an actress.” It sounds like she definitely knows what she wants!

[Images via Wall Street Journal/YouTube]