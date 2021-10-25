Angelina Jolie & Daughters Zahara And Shiloh Steal The Spotlight At Rome Eternals Premiere!

Stepping out in the spotlight!

Angelina Jolie was joined by two very special guests at the Rome Film Fest for the premiere of her new movie The Eternals: her daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15! As we’ve been seeing, the fierce threesome looked stunning in their elegant attire on the red carpet!

At the Sunday event, Jolie opted for a strapless custom Atelier Versace platinum gown made from heritage metal mesh. Meanwhile, Zahara donned a glamorous white halter gown with crisscross gold straps and Shiloh sported a sleeveless black cocktail dress with flashy sneakers. Maddox, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, were also spotted in the Italian city that same day taking in attractions with family (masked up, of course), but they did not attend the premiere.

Related: Angelina Jolie ‘Making Up For Lost Time’ With New Dating Life Years After Brad Pitt Split!

It’s a relief to see Angie back out in public though, since she and a few other Eternals co-stars were potentially exposed to COVID-19 during press last week. The 46-year-old and Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, and director Chloé Zhao all pivoted to virtual appearances at ELLE‘s Women in Hollywood event last Tuesday because of the health risk. Now in the clear, it’s great to see her stealing the spotlight with her family! Ch-ch-check out the red carpet snapshots (below)!

The Maleficent star also rocked a bold black Dolce & Gabbana dress while doing press before the premiere!

From “upcycled” looks worn at last Monday’s premiere to this, these girls can pull anything off! Reactions?? Share them (below)!

[Image via KIKA/WENN/MEGA]