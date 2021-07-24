John Mulaney Officially Files For Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler After 6 Years Of Marriage!

It’s official! John Mulaney filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler after 6 years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old comedian submitted the paperwork on Friday in New York. It is unclear if the two had a prenup in place or if they created a settlement agreement before filing. But we all know this has been coming for some time now!

The former couple has been on the rocks for months, with Mulaney checking into rehab in December for alcohol and cocaine addiction and reportedly asking for a divorce in February. After announcing the split in May, Tendler expressed her sorrow in a statement to Page Six, saying:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A spokesperson for the SNL alum confirmed the duo’s separation but declined to say more. He has since been linked to Olivia Munn, with the news of their relationship breaking just three days after Mulaney and Tendler announced their breakup.

That had to sting for Anna! Fortunately, she had the aid of Olivia Rodrigo’s music to get her through what we can imagine was a difficult time. It also helped that she was finally able to move out of their Los Angeles pad! Nothing like a fresh start to heal a broken heart!

At the time, a source close to Munn told E! News that their relationship stemmed from a longtime friendship:

“[They] have known each other for a while and always been friendly.”

Last month, the two went public with their romance after having lunch together at Rick’s Drive In & Out in El Lay. However, when asked in a New Beauty interview about the dating rumors with Mulaney, the actress hinted that there was a whole lot more to the story, explaining:

“I think what’s more surprising is how much is incorrect. There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you’re accused of being messy or just not believed. I’ve gotten used to it, but it hasn’t made it easier.”

So she didn’t necessarily shut down the speculations, but there is something we are apparently all missing to their love story. Care to share with us, Olivia?! Anyways…

Here is hoping that John and Anna have a smooth sailing divorce settlement moving forward!

