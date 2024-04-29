Travis Kelce Got Grabby With Taylor Swift In Public -- And It Was Caught On Camera! Look!

Travis Kelce is a hands-on kind of man!

As we’re sure you’ve seen by now, over the weekend, Taylor Swift and her man attended the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in support of their besties Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The gala was an auction to raise money for the foundation’s focus on children’s health and wellbeing, and it featured tons of exclusive items up for bid. Tay Tay even surprised the charity event’s attendees by offering up four tickets to one of her Eras Tour shows! The bids went up and up and up until they reportedly settled on $80,000 all for the sake of the children. That’s so sweet!!

There were tons of videos and pics of the star-studded couple attending the event and having lots of PDA-packed moments, too. But one moment in particular caught the eyes of Tayvis fans all over the internet — one where the Kansas City Chiefs player appeared to be grabbing Mz. Swift’s behind in the middle of the crowd! Seriously! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Travis Kelce grabs Taylor Swift’s backside during ‘affectionate’ gala outing https://t.co/8WAR9rXpkI pic.twitter.com/CywFrUnR3t — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2024

Ha!

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the tight end cop a feel — although, we have to say, this was a much more public space for him to be doing all that than out at the beach away from (most) prying eyes! LOLz! And now we can definitely say with absolute certainty that the fire within their relationship is alive and well! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

