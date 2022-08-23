Late Football Star's Girlfriend Reveals She's Pregnant: 'Can't Believe I Have To Do It Without You'

The girlfriend of a recently-deceased star college football player just revealed to the world that she’s pregnant with his child.

Spencer Webb, a tight end for the University of Oregon‘s football team, was killed in a rock sliding accident in the middle of last month. Since then, the college football world has mourned the 22-year-old’s tragic and unexpected death.

No one was more shocked than his girlfriend, Kelly Kay. And now, Kay has shared another surprise with the world: she is pregnant with the late football player’s baby.

Related: Anne Heche’s Podcast Co-Host Mourns Death Of Her ‘Beautiful Friend’ In Touching Tribute

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kay alluded to Spencer’s death, writing “we created an angel before heaven gained one.” She continued:

“All you ever wanted was to be a father… I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me.”

Here is the full post (below):

Wow.

Webb passed back on July 13 after a rock sliding accident at Oregon’s Triangle Lake. Investigators determined he fell more than 100 yards down a steep trail and hit his head. Law enforcement officials ruled out foul play, calling the athlete’s death a tragic accident.

The day after he passed, Kay took to Instagram to reflect on the tragedy at the time, writing in part:

“I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong.”

Now, the pregnancy marks such a bittersweet turn of events.

We wish her and the baby the best health and fortune in the coming years without Spencer.

[Image via Kelly Kay/Instagram.]