Kim Kardashian Pulls A Cryptic Khloé -- This Quote Is DEFINITELY About The Kanye Divorce, Right?

Kim Kardashian has a super-cryptic message for her Instagram followers — and it’s really making us wonder about her ongoing divorce from Kanye West!

As you’ll recall, the 40-year-old reality TV star filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper about seven months ago. While we’ve been hearing rumors on and off since then about a possible reconciliation, Kim’s IG Stories updates on Thursday may have just put all that talk to bed for good!

In a Stories post published on the KKW Beauty founder’s official Instagram account this morning, Kim made it cryptically clear where she stands. While she didn’t mention Yeezy by name, her two-sentence message carried all the weight in the world when it came to their ongoing separation, as you can see (below):

Wow!

That’ll raise some eyebrows, for sure! And it gets even more interesting from there!

Hours later, it appeared that Kim had actually deleted that post off her Instagram Stories — and put up something far more wholesome in its place!

Late Thursday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a screenshot of her family’s group chat text message. In it, followers can see a Bible quote — Romans 12:17-18, to be exact — from momager Kris Jenner, and supportive messages in response from Kim, little sis Khloé Kardashian, and the girls’ grandmother, KUWTK fan favorite Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

Ch-ch-check out that “good and honorable” message (below):

Well said!

But also… quite a different attitude from Kim’s initial post, right?!

Maybe no less cryptic, of course — Kim never actually explains why she “needed this today,” as she wrote in her text message back to Kris — but it’s definitely way more wholesome than the first post! Just saying!

Both cryptic messages combined really make it seem like reconciliation is off the table, though, doesn’t it?! And it’s not just some random IG Stories posts that have us feeling that type of way!

Remember, Kanye unceremoniously unfollowed Kim and the rest of her fam on social media this week, severing public ties in one fell swoop! And then he went and bought that $60 million pad in Malibu, 0nce and for all signaling the end of his time up in the Calabasas area, to boot!

In light of all that alongside these new IG interactions, consider us SUPER skeptical about any possible reconciliation moving forward!

What about U?? Do y’all feel the same way?!

