Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Ends Engagement To Kevin Harrington After 4 Years Together! Oh No!

It’s over for Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington.

The duo got together four years ago, and it looked like that was going to become permanent. They got engaged just a few days over one year ago last November. But sadly, on Wednesday morning, People confirmed the food-and-drink TV expert and the brand strategy director have parted ways.

In a statement released to the mag, Porowski’s rep revealed the split. Noting the pair has gotten on “different paths” following their engagement — including during the planning of their would-be wedding — the breakup was the only choice to make:

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways. While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

Thankfully, it sounds like the duo is still maintaining a lot of respect and admiration for each other:

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Well, that’s good, at least.

Porowski and Harrington initially got together just a few months before the pandemic began. Then, in March of 2020, Harrington was visiting Antoni in Austin, Texas while the star was filming Queer Eye, and the COVID s**t hit the fan. Recalling that hectic but heartening time to People a few months later, Antoni remembered how their relationship went into over-drive during lockdown:

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog. We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

And now, it’s all over. Ugh. So sad!! Sending love to both Antoni and Kevin as they navigate life after their relationship.

