Travis Kelce Spending Thanksgiving TOTALLY ALONE! No Taylor, No Family!

Travis Kelce may be more popular than ever and have TONS to be thankful for this year — but ironically he’ll be having a very sad, lonely little Thanksgiving!

For those who haven’t heard, the 34-year-old and girlfriend Taylor Swift won’t be spending turkey day together. Following the “traumatic experience” of losing 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado last week, she decided to take it easy and stay in Brazil instead of returning home and then flying back for the São Paulo dates of The Eras Tour. Taylor won’t be by herself, though! Her father, Scott Swift, is reportedly still with her in Brazil, so she’ll have someone with her for the holiday.

Related: Travis Reacts To His ‘Nonsense’ Old Tweets Going Viral!

As for Travis? Since Taylor won’t be heading back to the States, he sadly will be all alone on Thanksgiving! During the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed he won’t be celebrating the holiday with his brother Jason Kelce and their family in Philly since he’ll still be in Missouri. Instead, Travis said he’ll “be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.” Oof. It’s never fun to be alone on the holidays!

However, Jason refused to allow his brother to be by himself! He invited Travis to make a “quick trip” to Pennsylvania to see his family, noting they would “have plenty of food.” Whether or not the athlete plans to take Jason up on his offer is unknown. But hopefully he can make it work! If Travis doesn’t show up, we bet he will still make some calls to the fam — and Taylor — that day!

Although Travis doesn’t have plans for Thanksgiving right now, he did note on the podcast he already celebrated with his teammates and had a really nice “Friendsgiving” over the weekend:

“We had our Friendsgiving on Saturday. It was awesome.”

At least he got to hang out with some friends before the holiday! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]