Aoki Lee Simmons Sparks Fan Concern After ‘Disturbing’ Instagram Live With 65-Year-Old BF Vittorio Assaf!

Aoki Lee Simmons is concerning fans.

As we’ve been following, the 21-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons caused a stir after pics emerged of her on a romantic vacation in St. Barts with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf last week. While Russell may be throwing his support behind the youngster, her mom Kimora seemed to NOT approve of the relationship. But what do the fans think?

In an Instagram Live from last week obtained by @TheShadeRoom, Aoki talked about her vacation and gushed about her “boyfriend” Vittorio, who can be heard in the video but never seen. She said:

“Last day in St. Barts. I’m so sad but I’m very happy. When I return home, everyone who knows me will be getting a happier, more chilled out version of me.”

The Harvard graduate then rambled about wanting a crepe while noticeably slurring her words. Later on, she asked Vittori if he’d like to share his “favorite thing about the trip.” He admitted “you,” with a chuckle. Aoki then gushed:

“He said me.”

The two then discussed plans for a possible next trip. But Aoki repeatedly shushed the much older man as she was on Live and possibly didn’t want him to reveal any sensitive info?? Elsewhere, the two passed by designer stores, prompting Aoki to talk about how much she loves Bvlgari, which she mispronounced. Watch the full Live (below):

In the comments, fans were shocked at the pair’s dynamic — especially considering Aoki is an Ivy League grad:

“Shes actually giving little girl energy and it’s making it extremely creepy” “She look like she just be begging all day” “Is it just me or does she talk like a 10 year old little girl.” “This is disturbing. She’s not just young but young minded.” “If she wants to date a man that fought in the civil war, that’s her business” “This the one that went to Harvard? Sounds like a day with my 7-year-old niece. My brain hurts after watching this.” “She should have kept this private” “Attending Harvard doesn’t equate to COMMON SENSE.” “This is cringy. She sounds child like. How could a 65 year old man find that alluring” “Getting into Harvard & doin this jus don’t make a lick of sense”

Yeesh.

Those are some intense comments, that’s for sure. But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments (below)…

[Images via Vittori Assaf/Instagram & Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]