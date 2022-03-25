Love & Hip Hop Star Apple Watts Suffers 'Major Injuries' After Car Flipped MULTIPLE Times & Burst Into Flames!

Oh no…

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is in serious condition after she was involved in a fiery car crash on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the 36-year-old was headed Northbound on I-15 in Baker, California when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided. Upon impact, Apple’s vehicle flipped over multiple times and then erupted in flames! Yikes!

Thankfully, she was rescued by a passenger in the Ford who was able to pull her out of her burning car, cops stated. She was air-lifted to a Nevada hospital to be treated for “major injuries.” It remains unclear who was at fault in the accident or if anyone involved was under the influence while driving. It’s also unclear if anyone in the Ford was injured in the collision — no outlets have reported so at this time.

The model, on the other hand, has a long recovery ahead of her. Watts’ sister sadly confirmed to The Shade Room that Apple was unresponsive after the accident and remains so as of this publication. She also noted that her sibling, who was traveling from LA to Las Vegas, was “ejected out of the window” (this remains contrary to what police stated) during the accident due to the car’s many flips. Wow.

The TV personality, whose journey from being a dancer to starting her music career was captured on seasons 5 and 6 of the VH1 series, is still in the hospital suffering from a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm, according to her sister. A family friend also told the outlet that the performer is expected to have difficulties managing everyday functions like walking and feeding herself because of these severe injuries.

Fans have already taken to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the musician, writing on Twitter:

“Y’all pray for my dawg Apple Watts, you got this baby.” “I hope Apple Watts pulls through.” “Prayers go out to Apple Watts. May God bless her in her time of need.” “Sending love and prayers for full recovery”

Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident. We’re sending our well-wishes and love to Apple in this scary time! We hope she can make a full recovery.

