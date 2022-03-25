Hayden Panettiere & Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Caught On Video In MASSIVE Brawl Outside Bar

Oh, no. This is very concerning.

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson have a complicated relationship, to say the least. We can’t imagine how difficult it is to have their ups and downs chronicled publicly. Sadly, there’s no avoiding scrutiny on this latest incident, because it all played out on a public street.

TMZ obtained video of the couple clashing with a number of bar patrons outside of the Sunset Marquis (you can check it out below). An eyewitness told the outlet that the argument began inside at the hotel bar, where one of the patrons from the other group “claimed Brian spit on them, and the manager kicked everyone out.”

Things got physical on the street, and the actress can be seen in the video trying to pull her boyfriend off of the others (possibly getting kicked in the face in the process). The group eventually dispersed after everyone was separated and Hayden apologized to staff before reentering the hotel with Brian. (TMZ reported that law enforcement were called to the scene, but arrived after everyone had left and no report was filed.)

During the fight, the Heroes alum yelled at her man: “Brian, jail!” The warning is particularly significant for him because he remains on probation until 2025 after serving time for domestic violence charges. These are the same charges he allegedly tried to blackmail Hayden out of filing. She had previously been granted a restraining order against him in 2020, though they’ve clearly moved past that.

The 32-year-old seemed to be in a better place recently. She began her own non-profit to raise funds for Ukrainian aid, citing her connection to the country through friends and family. (She shares daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko, a Ukrainian boxer whose brother Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv.)

She also made a courageous statement about domestic violence back in 2020, writing on Instagram:

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Sadly, we heard she was “reconnecting” with her ex in July 2021 after he had been released from prison. It’s unclear whether their relationship has been going on since then; they were also spotted out together in September 2021, but Brian told a paparazzo that he and Hayden were “absolutely not” back together but share “mutual friends” (per Page Six).

Obviously, given their history, it’s concerning to see these two together at all, let alone in the midst of a bar fight. Sadly, it’s not uncommon for victims of domestic violence to return to abusive partners multiple times before finally making a permanent break. We hope Hayden stays safe and makes the healthiest choices for herself and for her daughter.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

