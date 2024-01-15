Ariana DeBose Did NOT Like The Critics Choice Awards Joke About ‘Actors Who Think They’re Singers’! WATCH!

Ariana DeBose was NOT impressed with the joke writers at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday night, the 32-year-old attended the awards show for which she was nominated for Best Song. The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Anthony Ramos presented the category, and the duo first gave shoutouts to some of the nominees:

“This year’s batch of best song nominees are massively crafted works of art delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry.”

Anthony added:

“Included in the mix are Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa.”

They’re not wrong there! But they then proceeded to do Ariana SO dirty! Bella joked:

“And then there are the actors who also think that they’re singers. Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

Oof! Now, we can can get the jabs at Ryan and Jack — even though Jack HAS been known to flex his musical prowess in Tenacious D — but Ariana?? She’s a trained singer! She got her start on Broadway and even won an Academy Award for her role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 musical West Side Story! Like, the girl CAN sing… and she proved it again with her nom for Disney‘s Wish.

After her name was dragged, the camera cut to her as she sat at her table looking stunned by the dig… Boy, if looks could kill! Watch the awkward moment (below):

Yikes!

After the show, the Hamilton star hopped on Instagram to confirm what fans could already tell by her face: she was not a fan of the joke. She wrote on her Story over a pink background:

“No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”

Awkwarddd!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

