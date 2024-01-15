Chelsea Handler SLAMS Ex Jo Koy With Hilarious Dig At Critics Choice Awards!

Chelsea Handler took shots at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy on Sunday night!

The stand-up star was hosting the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles — and, of course, she had to poke fun at her ex after he bombed at the Golden Globes in front of essentially the same audience just one week prior! It was during her opening monologue that she threw in the jab. The 48-year-old first set up the joke by gushing about stars Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro, teasing:

“I don’t know which one of you is hotter, you guys are total smoke shows.”

She later added:

“Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn’t here tonight, but that’s not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball.”

LOLz! The joke earned a good laugh from the audience — causing the Chelsea Lately star to quip:

“Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

LMFAO!

As we all saw, during Jo’s monologue at the Globes, he blamed his writers when some most of his jokes — particularly about Barbie and, later in the show, Taylor Swift — fell flat, telling the audience:

“Some [jokes] I wrote, some other people wrote. Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at.”

S**tting on his writers to make himself look better? Yeah, that didn’t go over well AT ALL!

The 52-year-old quickly tried to walk back the comment when chatting with the LA Times about all the backlash after the fact, recognizing it was a “rookie move” to blame his writers for the bad jokes. But, thanks to Chelsea, he’s not getting let off the hook without feeling what it’s like to be the butt of the joke, either! We’d expect nothing less considering their history!

If you don’t know, Chelsea and Jo go way back — all the way to 2007 when he started to appear on her late-night show. They reconnected again in 2020 — and soon fell head over heels for each other! From 2021 to 2022, they were one of the hottest “it” couples in the comedy world… until calling things off because they were in two different places in their lives. But just to show you have serious they really were, the actress has credited Jo for making her have faith in men again and start considering the possibility of getting married one day! Wow!

But still, even though things ended amicably, she sure didn’t hold back the first chance she got to throw a few jabs! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

