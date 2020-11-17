Billie Eilish Has Moves! Watch Her Twerk In Behind-The-Scenes Video!

They call it the “Try Not To Dance” Challenge on TikTok… and Billie Eilish just failed it miserably!

But by failing… did she actually win?! That’s not a riddle, we just seriously think she’s awesome after seeing her bust a move like this!

The Bad Guy singer was working on her new music video for Therefore I Am at the Glendale Galleria Mall in Glendale, California when she took some time off to show off her amazing dance moves. The shoot went down at 4:00 a.m. local time, so the mall was totally empty, and the superstar used it as an opportunity to twerk the night away with the crew!

As you can see (below), her Monday morning Instagram pics and videos from behind the scenes on that fun-looking shoot to see Billie do her thing to the tunes of Migos, Blac Youngsta, G-Eazy, and Cardi B!

Scroll all the way through to watch every dance video clip from the mall:

Amazing! How can you NOT love it!!!

We always knew Billie was a trained dancer, but who knew that training involved twerking?! Just goes to show, she’s always full of surprises! BTW, here’s that amazing Therefore I Am video ICYMI.

[Image via WENN/Instar/Billie Eilish/Instagram]