Russell Brand’s Pregnant Wife Laura Is Looking Past His Sexual Assault Allegations -- But Not Denying Them?!

Russell Brand’s wife is sticking by his side.

Days after the Get Him to the Greek actor was accused of a slew of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse claims between 2006 and 2013 — including the abuse of a 16-year-old — his wife Laura Gallacher is choosing to stand by him.

On Sunday, a friend of the 36-year-old told DailyMail.com:

“What Russell did was firmly in the past, way before he and Laura met.”

It’s inneresting that this unnamed friend didn’t deny the claims, but rather claimed that Laura is apparently willing to see past the accusations. The source added:

“Of course it isn’t easy but they are determined to get through this.”

We’re sure it really isn’t easy at all, especially given the fact that Laura is currently pregnant with her third child with the 48-year-old.

Hmmm. Of course, we’ll see if she sticks true to her support as time goes on… After all, Russell’s list of accusers has only been growing since the initial report dropped.

