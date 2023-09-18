Blac Chyna's Reunion With Tokyo Toni Was A Surprise On Tamron Hall! Watch!

Blac Chyna just had a REALLY heartwarming moment on Tamron Hall‘s daytime talk show.

The celeb, who has been leaning back toward her real name, Angela White, sat down for an interview on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss her long journey towards sobriety. Of course, as we reported over the weekend, Chyna took to Instagram late last week to commemorate her year-long sober achievement. Her momma Tokyo Toni was in the IG post about the massive milestone, too. And now, we know why Chyna and Toni were in such close quarters!

During Monday’s episode, Chyna — who was wearing the same outfit as her prior IG celebration — was surprised with Toni’s appearance. Upon seeing her formerly estranged momma, Rob Kardashian‘s ex gave her a long, emotional hug. Then, Chyna began to cry and said:

“I never thought I would get to this point.”

As Toni wiped the tears away from her baby Angela’s eyes, she replied:

“That’s what mommas are for.”

Explaining that her daughter’s natural, stripped-down self is “surreal” to see after all these years, Toni lamented toxic influences on Chyna:

“Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone, this is who I birthed — Angela. She has the biggest heart in the world… she’s a very beautiful person. What you see is what you get.”

Toni continued:

“I could have never imagined us like this after that mess, because it was lies. It was a mess. But this here, this is the truth.”

As for Dream Kardashian‘s momma, she alluded to her sobriety by “bringing myself back down to reality.” Referencing her kids, Chyna said:

“I didn’t want to continue to hurt the people around me, or have my kids grow up seeing me doing this stuff. Even though we think that kids don’t see, they know everything.”

Amen to that!

Watch the entire inspiring reunion (below):

So heartwarming! Thoughts??

[Image via Tokyo Toni/Instagram/Tamron Hall/YouTube]